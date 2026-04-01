Bicyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Westmoreland County.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said emergency crews were called to the C Vance DeiCas Highway near the intersection of Patton Road at 7:26 p.m.

Investigators said a person on a bike was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

The bicyclist’s status is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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