Accidental death in Squirrel Hill nursing home being investigated

PITTSBURGH - Authorities are investigating the accidental death of a state lawmaker's father at a nursing home in Squirrel Hill.
The man who died was the father of state Rep. Dan Frankel.
Robert Frankel, 89, died Sunday evening at the Charles Morris's Nursing and Rehab Center.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office says the death was accidental asphyxiation.
Frankel's neck was "compressed."
The elder Frankel was a community leader in his own right before his son rose to prominence.
It's not yet clear why local authorities are investigating and what prompted the investigation.
Channel 11 reached out to the Squirrel Hill-based nursing home where Frankel died.
A spokesperson replied, in part: "The well-being of both our residents and their families has always been -- and always will be -- our top priority. We continue to respect the privacy of the Frankel family at this time as they mourn the death of their husband, father and grandfather."
Channel 11 contacted the lawmaker's office, which said, "We have no comment on Mr. Frankel's father's passing."
