America's safest suburbs ranked for 2025

While costs are often a major factor for families deciding where to settle, safety is another important factor for quality of life. Many households are willing to pay a premium to be in a neighborhood they feel physically safe in, as valuable qualitative benefits may be at stake in establishing a sense of safety — particularly for families with children. But safety trends can change due to economic, legislative, and other factors. For instance, year over year, the median number of violent crimes in the suburbs increased from 198 to 231, while the median number of property crimes across those same suburbs decreased from 733 to 706.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 360 U.S. towns within 45 minutes driving distance of a major city based on the rates of violent crime, property crime, drug overdoses, traffic deaths, and excessive drinking to determine America's safest suburbs.

Key Findings

Lehi, UT ranks as the safest suburb for the second year in a row. Only 9.4% of adults report excessive drinking in Lehi, the only suburb where this figure is less than 10%. Lehi also has the 22nd lowest rate of drug overdose deaths, and ranks relatively well across other safety metrics. The median monthly housing payment in Lehi is $1,881, compared to $125,860 in household income. On the opposite end of Salt Lake City, Layton, UT ranked the 7th safest suburb. Housing is more affordable in Layton at $1,524 per month, but median household income is also lower at $99,188.

Two Dallas suburbs earn spots among the top 10. McKinney and Frisco ranked as the 9th and 10th safest suburbs, respectively. Both located in Collins County, they have some of the lowest drug overdose death rates studywide, and also score particularly well for crime. In McKinney, the median monthly housing payment is $2,101, compared to a median household income of $120,273. In Frisco, the figures are slightly higher with median housing payments at $2,389 and household incomes at $146,158.

These midwestern suburbs have the lowest crime rates. Scottsburg, IN was the only suburb with no reported violent crimes, and only 10 property crimes were reported by its 7,338 residents. Canal Winchester, OH had the second lowest rate of violent crime with one incident among 9,659 residents, and it also boasted the lowest rate for property crime overall with six reported incidents. Gretna, NE had the third lowest rate of violent crime, with two incidents reported across 9,117 people.

Des Moines, IA suburbs have the lowest rate of drug overdose deaths. Compared to the study-wide median of 26.6 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, towns like Ames, IA, report a fraction of that at a rate of 7.7. In Ames, the median monthly housing cost is $1,082, compared to a median household income of $60,102.

Boston and New York City suburbs have the lowest traffic deaths. Stop-and-go traffic does have some benefits. Despite wait times getting in and out of the nearby city center, Lexington and Somerville in Middlesex County, MA report an average of 4 vehicular accident deaths per 100,000 people. Similarly, in Hoboken, Edgewater, and Fort Lee, NJ, that figure is 4.4. For comparison, median traffic deaths across 360 suburbs were 10.8 per 100,000 residents.

Top 20 Safest Suburbs

Lehi, UT

Population: 81,039

Violent crime per capita: 0.0072

Property crime per capita: 0.0158

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,881

Median household income: $125,860

Bethesda, MD

Population: 67,403

Violent crime per capita: 0.0014

Property crime per capita: 0.0197

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,848

Median household income: $191,348

Great Falls, VA

Population: 14,854

Violent crime per capita: 0.0004

Property crime per capita: 0.0032

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3547

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.5282

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.78%

Median monthly housing costs: 4000+

Median household income: 250000+

Rockville, MD

Population: 67,218

Violent crime per capita: 0.0064

Property crime per capita: 0.0198

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,262

Median household income: $122,384

Dacula, GA

Population: 7,135

Violent crime per capita: 0.0017

Property crime per capita: 0.0062

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.3399

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.0970

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.16%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,547

Median household income: $74,900

Buford, GA

Population: 17,611

Violent crime per capita: 0.0028

Property crime per capita: 0.0092

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.3399

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.0970

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.16%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,300

Median household income: $71,598

Layton, UT

Population: 82,512

Violent crime per capita: 0.0126

Property crime per capita: 0.0267

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.4967

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.2372

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 13.77%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,524

Median household income: $99,188

Edgewater, NJ

Population: 14,544

Violent crime per capita: 0.0006

Property crime per capita: 0.0142

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,769

Median household income: $137,847

McKinney, TX

Population: 202,314

Violent crime per capita: 0.0059

Property crime per capita: 0.0152

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.8868

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.0592

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.21%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,101

Median household income: $120,273

Frisco, TX

Population: 210,238

Violent crime per capita: 0.0052

Property crime per capita: 0.0215

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.8868

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.0592

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.21%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,389

Median household income: $146,158

Gretna, NE

Population: 9,117

Violent crime per capita: 0.0002

Property crime per capita: 0.0060

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.1621

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 7.9471

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.09%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,677

Median household income: $118,765

Noblesville, IN

Population: 71,940

Violent crime per capita: 0.0049

Property crime per capita: 0.0102

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.9283

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2615

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.33%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,511

Median household income: $102,319

Fishers, IN

Population: 100,918

Violent crime per capita: 0.0040

Property crime per capita: 0.0121

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.9283

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2615

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.33%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,701

Median household income: $128,141

Highland Park, IL

Population: 30,229

Violent crime per capita: 0.0007

Property crime per capita: 0.0116

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 7.5845

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 18.3540

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.51%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,700

Median household income: $161,875

Carmel, IN

Population: 100,501

Violent crime per capita: 0.0040

Property crime per capita: 0.0164

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.9283

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2615

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.33%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,735

Median household income: $134,602

Lexington, MA

Population: 34,085

Violent crime per capita: 0.0013

Property crime per capita: 0.0075

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.0318

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.3327

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.70%

Median monthly housing costs: $3,508

Median household income: $219,402

Brownsburg, IN

Population: 30,310

Violent crime per capita: 0.0059

Property crime per capita: 0.0136

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 7.3532

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 25.6008

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.72%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,372

Median household income: $105,435

Fort Lee, NJ

Population: 39,818

Violent crime per capita: 0.0076

Property crime per capita: 0.0262

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,055

Median household income: $105,535

Spring, TX

Population: 67,103

Violent crime per capita: 0.0028

Property crime per capita: 0.0150

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.6254

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.3867

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.41%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,583

Median household income: $86,888

Canton, GA

Population: 34,587

Violent crime per capita: 0.0069

Property crime per capita: 0.0141

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.3363

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 20.4587

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.43%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,499

Median household income: $81,642

Data and Methodology

To find the safest suburbs, SmartAsset compared data for 360 places that are within 15 to 45 minutes of the 100 largest U.S. cities by car, that have at least 5,000 residents, by the following metrics:

Violent crime rate. The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com

The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com Property crime rate. The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com

The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com Vehicular mortality rate. The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings. Drug poisoning mortality rate. The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings. Percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. The percentage of adults who report binge or heavy drinking. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate, and percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking are all measured at the county level. Violent and property crime rates are at the city level.

Housing affordability and local incomes were also considered:

Median monthly housing costs. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023.

Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023. Median household income. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.