Mt. Lebanon residents express concern about new vape shop opening just doors down from another

MT. LEBANON — Change could be on the way in Mt. Lebanon after commissioners say they’ve received hundreds of emails about a new vape shop.

According to a social media post, the shop would move in along busy Washington Road.

The location is just a few feet away from another vape shop in town.

“It’s four doors down. We already have a vape shop,” Lisa Krowinski told Channel 11. She owns Sapling and Sons. Her store would be in between the vape shops.

“Admittedly, a vape shop kind of doesn’t have the same clientele and vibe. Families aren’t going there,” she said.

She’s one of many who have come out against the idea.

“Mostly, it’s the kids, the walking around, the fact that it’s so close to two schools here,” Ellen Carpenter said. She lives in Mt. Lebanon.

According to a Facebook post by township commissioners, they cannot “legally forbid” vape shops from opening, but say, “What we can do through zoning is restrict where they can go and how close they can be to schools, parks and churches.”

“I understand businesses have the right to exist. I would like to see stricter regulations about what can be approved as it relates to schools,” Carpenter said.

It wouldn’t be a new tactic. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that Ross Township leaders passed an ordinance that new shops must be at least 3,000 feet apart and more than 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, parks and churches.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Ross Township passes new ordinance limiting expansion of vape shops

People we talked to said that it would be a good start, even though it’s too late to stop the next one.

“I think we should at least look at it,” Carpenter said.

“Nobody likes to see empty storefronts, but I think the folks of Mt. Lebanon would rather see an empty storefront than a vape shop,” Krowinski said.

We did reach out to the commissioners and the landlord who owns the building. We have not heard back.

It’s not clear when the shop would open. Commissioners posted that it’s pending the two sides finalizing their lease agreement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group