OAKLAND, Calif. - Antonio Brown showed up to practice today for the Raiders. But Shannon Sharpe remains unconvinced that the tension between Brown and the Raiders is over.
In fact, he's completely certain this marriage is destined for disaster.
"Skip, this is supposed to be the honeymoon," Sharpe said during today's episode of Undisputed. "Look, you plan a wedding. They traded a third and a fifth to get AB, a big-time, big-play potential [receiver]. Had 'Hall of Fame' written all over him. And you give him three years, $50 million, $30 million fully guaranteed. This is the honeymoon!
Raiders' WR Antonio Brown filed a new grievance against the NFL in an attempt to be able to wear the helmet he wants, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2019
"Skip, if I have a great wedding, I have 150 people at my wedding, an eight-tier cake and everybody's all happy and I get to the honeymoon and all we do is argue for two weeks, there's a good chance, Skip Bayless, we're probably not going to make it to that silver — that 25-year anniversary mark. There's a good chance that the Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown, Skip, is not going to make it there three years. I'm afraid that's going to be the case."
To Sharpe's credit, this isn't a new line of thinking for him. He criticized Brown heavily for the infamous locker-room Facebook Live session in early 2017, and now, Sharpe says, Brown's actions with the Raiders only reinforce his previous thoughts.
CLICK HERE to read more from DKpittsburghsports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
dkpittsburghsports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}