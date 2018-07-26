0 Back to School: 10 Must-Have Apps for College Students

When you step onto your college campus this fall, you can make sure you have everything you need in the palm of your hand. Here are 10 must-have apps for college students:

1. Your school’s app

There’s a chance your college has its own app with important information. You’ll want to download it for things like class schedules, grades, maps and dining hall menus.

2. Evernote

Take notes in a variety of formats, including text, sketches, photos, audio and video and sync them across all your devices. You can also create to-do lists and save things you find online.

3. Mint

College is a great time to learn how to budget. With Mint you can track and pay bills, create a budget and check your credit score all in one place. The app will also send alerts for unusual account changes and give you custom tips for reducing fees and saving money.

4. Venmo

Speaking of money, Venmo is a simple way to send and receive money between your friends. You can split the dinner bill or pay your friend back for that concert ticket without ever having to exchange cash.

5. Duolingo

Start learning a new language or keep your language skills sharp with this app. You can choose from 23 languages for free and have fun while leveling up and competing with your friends.

6. Quizlet

Create the flashcards you need to pass the test! Quizlet offers everything from simple flashcards to audio and image flashcards. You can also find flashcards for your subject in the public database.

7. Wunderlist

Make to-do lists and get things done with the Wunderlist app. The app syncs between all your devices and allows you to share and collaborate on lists with your friends.

8. Easybib

Take the frustration out of bibliographies with an app that will create citations for you. Instantly create citations by scanning book barcodes with you phone’s camera. The citations are checked by librarians and teachers and the app offers MLA, APA, Chicago and thousands of other citation styles.

9. Sleep Cycle alarm clock

In college you’ll learn just how important sleep is. There may be some late nights, but you can combat drowsiness by taking advantage of your natural sleep cycles. Enter your latest possible wake up time and the clock will figure out the best time to wake you up within 30 minutes before your alarm based on your sleep cycle.

10. Companion

Stay safe and connected with this security app. You can enter your destination, add loved ones who can see your real-time location and status, let your companions know when you feel nervous or quickly alert local police with just one tap if you need help.

