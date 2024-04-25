Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer

PITTSBURGH — If you have an Allegheny County library card, you’ll be able to get into over a dozen Pittsburgh attractions for free this summer.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District announced Thursday that the new RAD Summer Staycation program will provide Allegheny County library card holders access to RAD-funded attractions that typically charge for daily admission.

“RAD always wants to make sure our regional assets give something back to taxpayers who fund these projects. After all – it’s your money,” said RAD Board Chair Dan Griffin. “We want Allegheny County residents to grab their library card – or apply for one – in order to be ready when the ticket offers begin in May.”

The following attractions will provide more than 100,000 free tickets through the program:

The Andy Warhol Museum

Carnegie Museum of Art

Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Carnegie Science Center

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

The Frick Pittsburgh

Heinz History Center

Mattress Factory

National Aviary

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum

“These attractions have generously offered to put out a calendar of free days throughout the summer, allowing people to choose the day that works with their schedule and spreading out those crowds so it is more enjoyable for everyone,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Thank you to RAD and these regional assets for opening their doors to the people of Allegheny County in a new and exciting way that celebrates summer in the 412.”

To claim your tickets, visit RADPass.org, log in with your Allegheny County library card number and PIN, browse for passes by date or by venue, reserve your pass and either print it or download it onto your phone.

Tickets will be available on May 1 for admission days that start on May 15. RAD Summer Staycation runs through the end of August.

