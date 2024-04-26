Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL DRAFT LIVE UPDATES: Steelers select Troy Fautanu as 20th pick of NFL Draft

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Troy Fautanu Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu reacts after a touchdown by running back Dillon Johnson against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

DETROIT — The 2024 NFL Draft is underway!

The draft kicked off on Thursday night in Kansas City and will end on Saturday, April 27.

Check back HERE for the latest updates throughout the draft.

Thursday updates:

UPDATE 10:39 PM: The Steelers post-pick analysis and press conference is underway.

UPDATE 10:36 PM: The Steelers shared a video of Cam Heyward announcing the pick.

UPDATE 10:31 PM: The Pittsburgh Steelers select Troy Fautanu, an offensive tackle from the University of Washington, as the 20th pick in the NFL Draft.

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people killed, 1 person injured in Wilkinsburg shooting
  • Shocking video shows moments shots were fired during Pittsburgh mass shooting
  • Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 11 shot, 2 teens dead at party in Airbnb; multiple shooters suspected
  • VIDEO: Residents in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood frustrated over trash piling up
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2022 Cox Media Group

    Most Read