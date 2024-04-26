NFL DRAFT LIVE UPDATES: Steelers select Troy Fautanu as 20th pick of NFL Draft

DETROIT — The 2024 NFL Draft is underway!

The draft kicked off on Thursday night in Kansas City and will end on Saturday, April 27.

Thursday updates:

UPDATE 10:39 PM: The Steelers post-pick analysis and press conference is underway.

📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ABC/ESPN https://t.co/H66FDhJYIq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2024

UPDATE 10:36 PM: The Steelers shared a video of Cam Heyward announcing the pick.

UPDATE 10:31 PM: The Pittsburgh Steelers select Troy Fautanu, an offensive tackle from the University of Washington, as the 20th pick in the NFL Draft.

The Steelers officially select Washington OT Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) April 26, 2024

