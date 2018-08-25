First day of class delayed for Mount Pleasant Area Jr./Sr. High School due to water infiltration

The first day of school for students and staff at the Mount Pleasant Area School District Jr./Sr. High School has been delayed.
According to the district, the opening date is delayed until Tuesday, Sept. 4 because of the discovery of water infiltration around some windows of exterior classrooms that caused damage to the interior.
The district said repairs will be done prior to students and staff returning.
All other buildings in the district are still scheduled to open Monday, Aug. 27.
The district said they will notify families throughout next week of repair progress.
Getting into a Back To School Groove:
- 6 ways to help get your child in back-to-school mode
- Back to School: Things to do with your toddler when their siblings are at school
- Back to school: 8 hacks for stress-free mornings
- 11 ways to be productive while the kids are in school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}