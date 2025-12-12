Westmoreland County woman accused of trying to pass fake $100 bill at courthouse

A Westmoreland County woman is accused of trying to pass a fake $100 bill at the county courthouse.

Mary Kish, 52, of Irwin, is charged with two counts of forgery, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Kish was at the Clerk of Courts office on Friday to pay a fine she owed for an unrelated criminal case.

Kish reportedly gave $400 to the employee, but they noticed a $100 bill read “for motion picture purposes” on both sides.

Detectives claim Kish gave different stories about where the money came from. She told them at first that the bill came from a local bank a year ago, but then said it was from an employer, and then Walmart.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group