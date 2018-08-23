JEANNETTE, Pa. - Jeannette School District is one of the smallest districts in Westmoreland County and it’s surrounded by much larger districts like Hempfield and Penn Trafford -- but it’s rich in history.
Jeannette has just over 1,000 students in its entire district, but that doesn’t put it at a disadvantage.
We caught up with the superintendent today to talk about how they’re getting ready to go back to school Thursday.
The superintendent calls the school’s size both a blessing and a curse, but one thing he says it does allow is for them to get creative when it comes to using resources wisely. He says also said a smaller environment gives staff an opportunity to be more hands-on and personal with the kids.
“Are we offering the students enough? When you have a small enrollment you’re kind of pigeon-holed into; Ive got one math teacher per grade or one English teacher, so you can’t offer all of those classes. What it’s done is it’s forced us to be more creative with our scheduling," said Superintendent Matthew Jones.
