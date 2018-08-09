New chief of local school district's police force is former Pittsburgh lieutenant

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin Area School District will have some new staffers this year, led by a former Pittsburgh police lieutenant.
The district is creating its own police force for the new school year.
“A lot of people are just worried with the school shootings,” said high school Principal Chad Licht. “It gives that level of safety so we can just get in here and learn.”
Leading the force is retired Pittsburgh Police Bureau Lt. Richard Pritchard. He's already started two other school police forces, in Beaver County and the Highlands School District.
Pritchard is currently interviewing candidates to fill positions for four full-time and two part-time officers who will patrol the district's five school buildings.
“We want them to be personable. We want them to be able to interact with the kids,” he said.
Proper training is top of mind, too. The officers must have at least three years in law enforcement, meet national and state standards, and prove they're qualified to handle a gun.
When students walk through the doors for the new semester, things won't look much different. The district wants to ensure its new police officers blend in and become part of the school community.
Pritchard will be sworn in Thursday night, and expects to have the other officers approved by Aug. 16.
