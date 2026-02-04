Burglary at Butler Salvation Army helps solve 2 similar crimes nearby, troopers say

BUTLER, Pa. — State police have charged a man who they said broke into the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Butler in December, used a grinder to cut off the hinges of the store’s safe, and stole nearly $1,150.

“That was probably one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen, or heard,” said Colleen Mitchell of Butler.

Many shoppers at the thrift store shared that reaction after learning Erik Cupps was charged.

“That’s terrible,” added JayJay Moyer-Belles of Butler. “Why would you do something like that, especially for a charity that does a lot for other people?”

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania sent a statement to Channel 11, reading in part, “Leadership is looking into the incident. For now, we defer to local police to comment on this ongoing matter. It is unfortunate to hear of this theft. The Salvation Army has so many ways for people in need to receive assistance.”

Troopers said this all happened just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 14. Over the last month, troopers checked surveillance video from nearby businesses to link Cupps to the burglary. Troopers said Cupps was driving a red or maroon Ford Explorer.

Troopers had also been investigating two separate crimes a few miles away at the Fairground Market. Surveillance video there showed the same red or maroon Ford Explorer.

Last May, troopers say Cupps stole two cash registers with $1,000 from the store.

On New Year’s Day, troopers said he stole scratch-off lottery tickets and tried to cash them at a different store.

Troopers said the owner of the Fairground Market said Cupps had previously been fired because of stealing.

Shoppers are glad police have arrested him.

“Extremely thankful,” said Mitchell.

Cupps is being held in the Butler County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group