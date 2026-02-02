Ice flies off tractor-trailer, smashes through woman’s windshield as she drives on Parkway West

A Moon Township woman told Channel 11 it’s a miracle she was able to walk away from an accident on the Parkway West in Robinson Township over the weekend.

Madeline Grace said a mass of ice from a tractor-trailer crashed through her front windshield Saturday morning. Grace went to the hospital with multiple fractures in her face and one eye swollen shut, but she’s grateful to have survived, along with her 7-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat.

