0 New Pittsburgh elementary school principal will use school's history to forge new path

PITTSBURGH - We often hear the term "school pride," but this year it has a special meaning for John Minadeo Elementary in Squirrel Hill.

The Pittsburgh school has a new principal this fall, and she told Channel 11 she's going to use their school's history to forge a new path.

Principal Michilene Pegher can't wait for the new school year. As the elementary school's new principal, she's still getting the hang of the hallways, but she knows her mission.

"I want this to be a place where parents feel we're their first choice, and that's what I'm going to work to do, to make John Minadeo their first choice," Pegher said.

That challenge is thanks to the closure of schools in Hazelwood over the years, sending Hazelwood families Minadeo's way.

Pegher said it's caused students and families to feel out of place sometimes.

Getting into a Back To School Groove:

The goal this year is simple: Get everyone here at John Minadeo Elementary School back as one community and get back to learning in the classroom. Channel 11 is told that's going to happen by teaching the kids about the history of this school.

John Minadeo was just 15 years old when he became part of history.

He was a safety patrol captain at Gladstone School in Hazelwood. One day, an out-of-control car was coming down Hazelwood Avenue.

Minadeo gave his life, saving several students, but unfortunately couldn't save fellow student, Ella Cornelius.

Now, Pegher wants to teach her students their story, uniting everyone under a shared history.

"John Minadeo, he saved as many lives as he could, but she was just in the way as well. So we would like to plant a tree or honor her in some way," Pegher said.

Minadeo will also be launching a new math curriculum this year. All elementary schools in the Pittsburgh Public School District will be using it. It will focus more on the "real world" understanding of math, as opposed to repetitive worksheets.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.