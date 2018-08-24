Uniontown high schoolers will have chance to learn basics of developing computer software

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Channel 11’s Back to School coverage extends to Uniontown, where students will return to the classroom on Monday.
Some high schoolers will get the chance take a new course aimed at teaching the basics of developing computer software.
The course, Introduction to Computer Science, was launched through a Microsoft initiative called TEALS.
Students will write code and even develop an online game.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer spoke with the instructor and a co-principal about the launch, and how the course will help kids as they prepare for 21st Century careers. She’ll have a preview report tonight at 5 p.m. and will be live from the district as kids return back.
Getting into a Back To School Groove:
- 6 ways to help get your child in back-to-school mode
- Back to School: Things to do with your toddler when their siblings are at school
- Back to school: 8 hacks for stress-free mornings
- 11 ways to be productive while the kids are in school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}