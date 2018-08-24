  • Uniontown high schoolers will have chance to learn basics of developing computer software

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Channel 11’s Back to School coverage extends to Uniontown, where students will return to the classroom on Monday. 

    Some high schoolers will get the chance take a new course aimed at teaching the basics of developing computer software. 

    The course, Introduction to Computer Science, was launched through a Microsoft initiative called TEALS. 

    Students will write code and even develop an online game.

