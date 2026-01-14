Rain developing and changing to snow by evening

Chilly rain will continue this afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s. Rain showers will begin to mix with snow showers early in the evening as temperatures fall. Eventually, as we turn colder towards the mid-evening hours, the snow will take over, and the wet roads will turn icy and slushy. Snow will become more scattered overnight. Even a light dusting of snow with icy conditions from wet roads freezing up will make roads very slippery and potentially dangerous tonight into Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in the ridges and mountains from 5 p.m. tonight through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and cold with temperatures in the upper teens, and wind chills will be in the single digits. Scattered snow showers are possible in spots early in the day due to some potential lake effect snow showers mainly north and east of Pittsburgh.

This cold snap will hang on into the weekend with the chance for snow showers at times through the weekend. Icy and slippery roads will be possible on untreated surfaces through this timeframe.

