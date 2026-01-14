Person hit, killed by vehicle in Westmoreland County

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of New York Avenue and Greensburg Road at 1:08 p.m., a 911 supervisor says. The coroner was also requested to respond.
Pennsylvania State Police tell Channel 11 that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver reportedly stayed on scene.
According to 511, all lanes of Route 366 (Greensburg Road) are closed between Westmoreland Road and New York Avenue due to a crash.
On social media, the Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department advises drivers to use caution and avoid Greensburg Road in the Kinloch area.
Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
