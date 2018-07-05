Bellisario's Restaurant damaged by fire on July 4

McCANDLESS, Pa. - Bellisario’s Restaurant was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night.
According to the Peebles Volunteer Fire Department, the restaurant was closed due for the Independence Day holiday and no one was inside when the flames started.
@WPXI pic.twitter.com/uOhbrgl2o2— Angela Zdinak (@zdinak03) July 5, 2018
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is unclear when the restaurant will be able to reopen.
