Bellisario's Restaurant damaged by fire on July 4

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - Bellisario’s Restaurant was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

    According to the Peebles Volunteer Fire Department, the restaurant was closed due for the Independence Day holiday and no one was inside when the flames started.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is unclear when the restaurant will be able to reopen.

