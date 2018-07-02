0 Lawsuit filed over unrelated incident involving officer who killed Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - A lawsuit was filed Monday against the police officer charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose.

The suit, filed by Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C., stems from an unrelated incident that allegedly occurred while Michael Rosfeld was employed by the University of Pittsburgh. The incident happened at the Garage Door Saloon in Oakland in December 2017.

According to an email sent by Peirce on Friday, his clients, Timothy Riley and Jacob Schilling, were forcefully removed from The Garage Door Saloon by bar owner Mark Welshonse. Welshonse has told Channel 11 News he does not have a comment.

The men approached Rosfeld on Atwood Street and he returned to the bar with them. According to the email, Rosfeld then charged the men with simple assault, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and drunk and disorderly conduct - at the direction of Welshonse.

In his complaint against the men, Rosfeld indicated that there was security footage that supported the charges, however, it was later learned that Rosfeld had not viewed the footage, according to Peirce.

The charges against Riley and Schilling were later dismissed at a preliminary hearing.

In addition to Rosfeld, these are the other defendants named in the lawsuit:

Southside Sin City, Inc.

The Garage Door Saloon

Mark Welshonse

University of Pittsburgh Police Chief James K. Loftus

University of Pittsburgh

A spokesperson for the University of Pittsburgh sent this statement:

"We are cooperating fully with the Allegheny County Police Department's ongoing investigation. We have turned over all information we have regarding Michael Rosfeld’s time as a Pitt police officer."

Rosfeld worked at the University of Pittsburgh as a police officer from 2012 to January of 2018. He was suspended before being fired.

Before that, Rosfeld worked part-time with Harmar Township Police for eight months and with the Oakmont Police Force from 2011-2013.

Channel 11 News also contacted Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the Rose family, who said he is also taking legal action against the University of Pittsburgh and the East Pittsburgh Police Department.

