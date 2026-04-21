Best draft picks in Philadelphia Eagles history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Philadelphia Eagles history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Maxie Baughan (1960, Round 2, Pick 20)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 88
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 147
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#8. Clyde Simmons (1986, Round 9, Pick 233) (tie)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 89
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 236
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#8. Lane Johnson (2013, Round 1, Pick 4) (tie)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 89
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 168
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#7. Fletcher Cox (2012, Round 1, Pick 12)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 95
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 188
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#6. Eric Allen (1988, Round 2, Pick 30)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 96
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 217
- Seasons as Starter: 14
#5. Jason Kelce (2011, Round 6, Pick 191)
- Position: C
- Career wAV: 102
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 6
- Games Played: 193
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#4. Brian Dawkins (1996, Round 2, Pick 61)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 104
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 4
- Games Played: 224
- Seasons as Starter: 15
#3. Sonny Jurgensen (1957, Round 4, Pick 43)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 105
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 218
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#2. Donovan McNabb (1999, Round 1, Pick 2)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 107
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 167
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#1. Randall Cunningham (1985, Round 2, Pick 37)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 110
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 161
- Seasons as Starter: 7