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Best draft picks in Philadelphia Eagles history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Philadelphia Eagles history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Maxie Baughan (1960, Round 2, Pick 20)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 147

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#8. Clyde Simmons (1986, Round 9, Pick 233) (tie)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 89

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 236

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#8. Lane Johnson (2013, Round 1, Pick 4) (tie)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 89

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 168

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#7. Fletcher Cox (2012, Round 1, Pick 12)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 95

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 188

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#6. Eric Allen (1988, Round 2, Pick 30)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 96

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 217

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#5. Jason Kelce (2011, Round 6, Pick 191)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 193

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#4. Brian Dawkins (1996, Round 2, Pick 61)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 4

- Games Played: 224

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#3. Sonny Jurgensen (1957, Round 4, Pick 43)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 105

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 218

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#2. Donovan McNabb (1999, Round 1, Pick 2)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 107

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 167

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#1. Randall Cunningham (1985, Round 2, Pick 37)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 110

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 161

- Seasons as Starter: 7