Troopers cordon off Armstrong County business while investigating shooting

PARKS TOWSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway into an overnight shooting in Armstrong County.

An Armstrong County 911 official confirms to Channel 11 that there was a shooting by Nicki’s Quick Six along 1st Street in Parks Township. The official could not say how many people were hurt or killed in the incident.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw police tape surrounding the parking lot as troopers collected and photographed evidence.

Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning is the lead investigating agency, but has not released any further information at this time.

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