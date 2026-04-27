Pittsburgh woman sentenced to prison on federal charges related to child sex abuse material

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman who pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing and possessing child sex abuse material has received her sentence.

On Monday, the Department of Justice said Marissa Lynn Segal, 32, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

Investigators said Segal distributed videos and photos of minors being exploited. Some of the material distributed included videos of babies and acts of bestiality.

She pleaded guilty to the crimes in January.

The investigation leading up to her arrest was led by the FBI and part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006.

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