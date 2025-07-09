Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Moorestown Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 21,411

#24. Pike Creek

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,185

#23. Spring House

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,068

#22. Hockessin

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,608

#21. Haverford Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 50,465

#20. Greentree

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 11,024

#19. East Whiteland Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 14,459

#18. Springdale

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 15,672

#17. Upper Uwchlan Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 12,731

#16. King of Prussia

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 25,025

#15. West Conshohocken

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 1,499

#14. East Marlborough Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 7,567

#13. Rose Valley

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,190

#12. Berwyn

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,867

#11. Nether Providence Township

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 14,442

#10. Blue Bell

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,450

#9. Jenkintown

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 4,708

#8. Haddonfield

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 12,502

#7. Conshohocken

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 9,235

#6. Paoli

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,124

#5. Devon

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,623

#4. Swarthmore

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,524

#3. Penn Wynne

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,220

#2. Ardmore

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 14,165

#1. Chesterbrook

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,439