Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Moorestown Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,411
#24. Pike Creek
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,185
#23. Spring House
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,068
#22. Hockessin
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,608
#21. Haverford Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 50,465
#20. Greentree
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 11,024
#19. East Whiteland Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 14,459
#18. Springdale
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 15,672
#17. Upper Uwchlan Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 12,731
#16. King of Prussia
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,025
#15. West Conshohocken
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 1,499
#14. East Marlborough Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 7,567
#13. Rose Valley
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,190
#12. Berwyn
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,867
#11. Nether Providence Township
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 14,442
#10. Blue Bell
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,450
#9. Jenkintown
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,708
#8. Haddonfield
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 12,502
#7. Conshohocken
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 9,235
#6. Paoli
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,124
#5. Devon
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,623
#4. Swarthmore
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,524
#3. Penn Wynne
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,220
#2. Ardmore
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 14,165
#1. Chesterbrook
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,439