Veteran, manager of local diner detained by federal agents

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The manager of a diner was detained by federal agents in Robinson Township on Monday.

Video shared to social media shows chaos inside the Central Diner and Grille.

It shows two men dressed as federal agents pinning the manager to the ground. Employees and customers are left visibly shaken.

The restaurant closed for the rest of the day following the confrontation.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, agents were looking for someone who took off running after a car chase ended in the parking lot.

Channel 11 spoke to the owner of the diner off-camera.

He said the manager refused to let the agents in and tried to get them to wait outside. The owner says agents eventually searched the restaurant.

They didn’t find who they were looking for, but left with the manager who we’re told is a U.S. veteran.

“This is Memorial Day. That’s the worst. That’s the worst. There’s just no reason for it,” customer John Homes said. “They’re not following any laws. They figure they can just take anybody they want and it’s not right.”

In a Facebook post, the diner says it will reopen for regular business hours tomorrow.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about today’s incident. We have not heard back.

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