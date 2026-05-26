1 person shot in Lowe’s parking lot in Mercer County; search for suspect underway

HERMITAGE, Pa. — A search is underway for a suspect after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Mercer County.

Police were called to the home improvement store on Glimcher Boulevard in Hermitage just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. They were transported to an area hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.

A be on the lookout (BOLO) was issued for Teneesha Teague, 32, of West Middlesex, and a white Nissan work van. The van was found just after 1 a.m. at a nearby KFC, according to WFMJ, but Teague was not inside.

(WFMJ)

Officials said Teague should be considered armed and dangerous, and not to approach her. Police said to 911 immediately if you see her.

Teague is facing several charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

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