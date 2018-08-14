Bishop David Zubik is the current Bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
He was born in Sewickley in 1949 and received an undergraduate degree at Duquesne University.
Bishop Zubik was ordained a priest in 1975 at Saint Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh.
He served in various catholic institutions around Pittsburgh before becoming the Administrative Secretary to then-Pittsburgh Bishop Anthony Bevilacqua in 1987.
He also served in this role under then-Pittsburgh Bishop Donald Wuerl until 1991. At that point, he became Director of Clergy Personnel.
In 1995, he was named Associate General Secretary and Chancellor of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, then he was named Vicar General and General Secretary.
Bishop Zubik was appointed auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1997.
In 2003, Pope John Paul II named Bishop Zubik the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay. He served in that role for nearly four years before he was named the 12th Bishop of Pittsburgh by Pope Benedict XVI.
