Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan dead at 89

Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., the father of late fashion designer Kate Spade, has died, according to a family statement to ABC News.
Brosnahan, who went by his middle name, Frank, was 89 and in failing health.
“He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter,” the statement said.
JUST IN: Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., has died. He was 89.— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2018
— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2018
Brosnahan’s death comes after Spade died of suicide in New York City June 5. Her funeral was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church at 3 p.m. Thursday.
