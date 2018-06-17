New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 20 hurt, police say

One suspect is dead and 20 people were hurt early Sunday in a shooting at an arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey.
DEVELOPING: 20 hurt in shooting at NJ arts festival, police say, suspect killed https://t.co/vHAcKMsF5b— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 17, 2018
Please return for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘The Jerry Springer Show' ends production after 27 years
- 'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails
- 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman
- VIDEO: Firefighters douse flames at West Mifflin home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}