Thai soccer team members rescued from cave speak at news conference: Live updates

Thai soccer team members who were rescued from a cave last week have been released from the hospital and are speaking at a news conference.
Update 7:08 a.m. EDT July 18: The members of the Wild Boars soccer team have arrived at Chiang Rai’s provincial hall for the press conference.
Thailand cave rescue press conference
The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are to be released from the hospital to speak about their ordeal at a news conference.Posted by 14 NEWS on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Please return for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}