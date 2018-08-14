Cardinal Donald Wuerl is the Archbishop of Washington and a former Bishop of Pittsburgh.
He was elevated to the College of Cardinals in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI and was part of the conclave that elected Pope Francis. He serves on several Vatican Congregations, Councils and Commissions.
Cardinal Wuerl hosted Pope Benedict XVI in Washington in 2008 and Pope Francis in 2015 for their first pastoral U.S. visits.
Prior to his time in Washington, he served as Auxiliary Bishop in Seattle until 1987 and then moved to the Diocese of Pittsburgh to serve as Bishop for 18 years.
