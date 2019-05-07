Chuck Norris kicks off 5k run filled with look-a-likes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Thousands of people high-fived Chuck Norris last weekend and fortunately, there were no reports of broken hands.
The legendary actor and martial artist appeared at a namesake 5K run on Saturday and enjoyed the festive atmosphere surrounding his larger-than-life persona.
5,000 runners dressed as Chuck Norris competed in the first-ever Chuck Norris 5k.
People traveled from more than 30 states to tell their best Chuck Norris jokes and to meet the famed martial artist and actor.
"Chuck Norris can pick oranges from an apple tree and make the best tasting lemonade you've ever had," chuckled one of the runners at the event.
Before the race, one of the benefiting charities, Chuck Norris' own "Kick Start Kids" performed a martial arts display, followed by an attempt to break a world record for most Chuck Norris look-a-likes in one place.
If you ever wanted to meet the man behind the myths, he was waiting at the finish line with high-fives for all. "I'm stronger because I touched Chuck Norris," said one freshly fived runner.
The race organizers are submitting the world record attempt photo to officials.
