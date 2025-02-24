Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Lancaster metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 17 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Lancaster

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Columbia, PA

- Typical home value: $268,379

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +60.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Adamstown, PA

- Typical home value: $279,310

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Marietta, PA

- Typical home value: $285,321

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Akron, PA

- Typical home value: $317,380

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +51.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. East Petersburg, PA

- Typical home value: $327,392

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +53.0%

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Lancaster

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Mountville, PA

- Typical home value: $327,816

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +51.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Millersville, PA

- Typical home value: $327,856

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%

Stacker

#10. Elizabethtown, PA

- Typical home value: $333,428

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Willow Street, PA

- Typical home value: $343,757

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +45.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Denver, PA

- Typical home value: $357,781

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.6%

You may also like: Lancaster 7-day weather forecast

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Leola, PA

- Typical home value: $374,706

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. New Holland, PA

- Typical home value: $379,909

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +50.7%

Stacker

#5. Quarryville, PA

- Typical home value: $381,036

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Christiana, PA

- Typical home value: $384,546

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

Stacker

#3. Lititz, PA

- Typical home value: $419,751

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

You may also like: Where people in Lancaster are looking to buy homes

Stacker

#2. Gap, PA

- Typical home value: $424,670

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

Stacker

#1. Landisville, PA

- Typical home value: $429,665

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%