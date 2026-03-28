Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What you need to know 

PITTSBURGH — After nearly two years of anticipation, the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is finally around the corner.

For months, organizers have been calling the event a “three-day celebration of football, community and culture.” The immersive and expansive campus is set to be in the heart of the city and highlight Pittsburgh’s landmarks, waterways and skyline.

Here’s everything you need to know before heading to the North Shore to join in the celebration.

This story will be updated as we learn more about the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

When is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft takes place between April 23-25.

Where are the key locations?

The NFL Draft takes place in two iconic Pittsburgh locations, the North Shore and Point State Park.

The Draft Theater and Main Stage will be on the North Shore Campus, just outside Acrisure Stadium.

The NFL Draft Experience, which is the league’s interactive football theme park, will be split the North Shore Campus and Point State Park

NFL Draft Map

What roads will be closed around the draft campus?

Select streets in Downtown Pittsburgh and on the North Shore will close in phases before the draft. Here’s a look at a map of anticipated closures.

NFL Draft Road Closures

Click here for a breakdown of what roads will close and when.

What are my transportation options?

The draft campus locations will be connected through the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which will serve as a pedestrian-only walkway and the Gateway Clipper Fleet riverboats, a uniquely Pittsburgh mode of transportation.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expanding service throughout the weekend, increasing the frequency and capacity of some routes to efficiently move fans between neighborhoods, park-and-ride locations and the official Draft campus.

There will also be dedicated “Football Flyer” routes to get fans directly to event areas, expanded service to surrounding counties and designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations.

Some modes of transportation, the T and mon Incline, will even be free thanks to a partnership between PRT and Sheetz.

Click here to view a comprehensive transportation guide.

Will I be able to park near the NFL Draft?

Street parking will be limited, and garages are expected to fill quickly during the event, so anyone planning to drive is encouraged to plan ahead.

Fans are encouraged to reserve parking in advance through platforms like ParkWhiz. Some garages are already sold out for draft weekend.

Officials suggest carpooling and parking in Downtown or Station Square lots and garages.

Real-time garage availability can be found on the ParkPGH app.

What is the schedule of events?

NFL Draft Experience programming runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday.

As for when teams are selecting their future players:

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 24, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 25, beginning at noon ET.

What can I find at the NFL Draft Experience?

Interactive Exhibits & Sponsor Activations: Engage with special activations, including the opportunity to kick a field goal, run the 40-yard dash, participate in catching skills, earn free prizes and view NFL hall of fame exhibits, creating hands-on football experiences for fans of all ages.

Player Meet & Greet Opportunities: Get autographs and interact with current NFL stars and Legends. The full schedule of player appearances will be available exclusively on the NFL OnePass app in the coming weeks.

Photo Ops & Memorabilia: Capture memorable moments with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 59 Super Bowl Rings and discover exclusive NFL merchandise at NFL Shop presented by Visa.

Youth & Family Zones: Enjoy activities at the Play 60 Zone and take part in NFL FLAG drills, skills challenges, and football clinics tailored for young fans.

Local Food & Culture Spotlight: Food and beverage vendors will showcase local fare, with concessions representing various cuisines and iconic restaurants in Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania.

Acrisure Stadium Access & On-Field Activations: During Draft weekend, Acrisure Stadium will be open to fans looking to view the NFL Draft and experience exclusive activations inside the stadium and on the field itself.

Steelers Country: Serves as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ official fan destination during the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park, celebrating the unique traditions of Steelers Nation and creating a centralized space for fans to gather, engage, and experience Draft weekend together.

When are the Steelers draft picks?

The Steelers currently have 12 picks. Here’s when they’re slated to make picks, although this order is subject to change.

First Round – 21st pick in round (21st pick overall)

Second Round – 21st in round (53rd pick overall)

Third Round – 12th in round (76th pick overall) (From Dallas Cowboys in George Pickens trade)

Third Round - 21st in round (85th pick overall)

Third Round – 35th in round (99th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Fourth Round – 21st in round (121st pick overall)

Fourth Round - 35th in round (135th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Fifth Round – 21st in round (161st pick overall)

Sixth Round – 33rd in round (214th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Sixth Round – 35th in round (216th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Seventh Round – 8th in round (224th pick overall) (From New England Patriots in Kyle Dugger trade)

Seventh Round - 21st in round (237th pick overall)

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