Cities with the most expensive homes in the Erie metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Erie metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Corry, PA

- Typical home value: $143,113

- 1-year price change: -3.0%

- 5-year price change: +21.8%

#8. Union City, PA

- Typical home value: $157,196

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +22.0%

#7. Albion, PA

- Typical home value: $191,098

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

#6. Erie, PA

- Typical home value: $191,674

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

#5. Lake City, PA

- Typical home value: $195,398

- 1-year price change: +6.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.4%

#4. Cranesville, PA

- Typical home value: $218,913

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%

#3. Wattsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $248,945

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%

#2. Edinboro, PA

- Typical home value: $280,820

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +39.7%

#1. Mc Kean, PA

- Typical home value: $285,717

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%