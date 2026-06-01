5-year-old walks away from class trip to park, wanders the North Side without teachers noticing

PITTSBURGH — A mom says her five-year-old son wandered away from his pre-K class during a trip to the park and roamed the streets of Pittsburgh’s North Side without anyone from the school noticing.

That boy’s mom tells Channel 11’s Amy Hudak that something needs to change before a child is hurt or worse.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for what she said happened when her son had a conversation with a total stranger.

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