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Coldest Aprils in Pennsylvania since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Pennsylvania since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. April 1928

- Average temperature: 43.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.3°F

- Total precipitation: 5.61"

#9. April 2018

- Average temperature: 43.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.17"

#8. April 1940

- Average temperature: 42.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32°F

- Total precipitation: 5.27"

#7. April 1904

- Average temperature: 42.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.9°F

- Total precipitation: 3.58"

#6. April 1950

- Average temperature: 42.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.69"

#5. April 1961

- Average temperature: 42.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.4°F

- Total precipitation: 5.59"

#4. April 1926

- Average temperature: 42.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.16"

#3. April 1975

- Average temperature: 41.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.54"

#2. April 1907

- Average temperature: 41.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.6"

#1. April 1943

- Average temperature: 40.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.98"