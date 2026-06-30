Child, 3, found dead inside Mercer County home; Pennsylvania State Police investigating

GREENVILLE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a child was found dead in a home in Mercer County.

Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati shared information on Monday, saying the three-year-old was found at a house on Columbia Avenue in Greenville at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The child’s cause and manner of death are still pending.

Forensic testing results are also pending.

Libonati said it could be an “extended period of time” before the results are reached.

The coroner reported that Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group