Suspended Pittsburgh police officer charged with 3rd DUI after crash into jersey barrier

PITTSBURGH — A police officer suspended after his second DUI was just arrested and charged with his third DUI.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle first reported on Officer Robert Palivoda’s DUI charges back in May.

11 Investigates learned that Palivoda was arrested again on Sunday. The incident happened on Stanhope Street in the city’s West End.

A vehicle driven by off-duty officer Palivoda slammed into a jersey barrier. According to a criminal complaint, a responding officer noticed "a faint odor of an alcoholic beverage," and said Palivoda was “slurring his speech.”

“He tried to stand up and could not keep his balance. On two occassions he almost fell on the floor,” the complaint states.

Police arrested and charged Palivoda with driving under the influence, driving while suspended or revoked and careless driving.

The complaint goes on to state that Palivoda’s blood alcohol level when processed at the Zone 6 station was 0.311%, nearly four times the legal limit.

Medical experts say that a BAC that high can lead to respiratory failure, coma and even death from alcohol poisoning.

As 11 Investigates first reported, Palivoda has been suspended with pay after facing his second DUI in January.

And the executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board had some strong words for Palivoda and another officer, Sgt. Tariq Francis, also facing his second DUI.

“They have a second chance and they blow it because they’re arrested another time,” Beth Pittinger said. “That’s not acceptable, it’s not professional and it’s a threat to public safety. It’s very dangerous.”

Days after 11 Investigates reported that both Francis and Palivoda were still getting paid, the city moved both men to suspension without pay, and admitted that it should have been done months earlier after the charges were held for court.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Francis is set for a non-jury trial. Palivoda was supposed to have a hearing on his second DUI on Thursday, but that will likely be continued as a result of the new charge.

Palivoda remains in jail after a judge ruled he’s a threat to the community and denied bond.

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