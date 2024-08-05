10 Best New Products at Costco in August

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun.

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

With summer in full swing and fall up ahead, I am showcasing new items that could be great gifts to bring to those backyard barbecues as well as some other practical and fun finds.

Comfort Revolution Dorm Essentials Twin XL Sleep Bundle

Why I chose this:

The kids are going back to school! Costco is now selling this bed in a box concept. You will receive a memory foam pillow, mattress topper, and mattress protector. Not to mention a washable and removable pillow cover.

The price online is $59.99, but I noticed that my local club sells them for $49.99! Check this out for yourself or anyone heading back to school.

Giant Sea Serpent Kids Inflatable Sprinkler

Why I chose this:

Remember a few months ago when I shared with you the sea serpent dangling from the sky at Costco? For the first time, I am showcasing an item that is not new to Costco. I had to share this one again because of the fantastic markdown.

While the online price is $57.99, my local club sells it for $39.97. We all know what it means when a price ends in $.97, don't we? This means that local managers are trying to eliminate seasonal items to make way for new items.

I am showcasing this again because the nearly $20 savings make it more appealing. Even if you don’t use it this summer (although there is still time), you can grab it now on sale for next summer.

Husqvarna 3200 PSI Gas Powered Pressure Washer

Why I chose this:

I am a huge fan of “do it yourself” projects around the home. Pressure washing falls under that category. Hiring companies year after year can be pretty costly, but owning your pressure washer helps mitigate that annual expense.

I chose the Husqvarna, which is currently on sale for $349.99 both in the club and online. It features a 30-foot hose and fold-away handles. It has a 2-year warranty and ships fast and free via UPS Express!

Pyrex 8-Piece Decorated Food Storage Set

Why I chose this:

I saw that Costco rolled out these Disney, Hello Kitty, and Star Wars Pyrex glass storage containers about a month ago in regions other than the Northeast where I live. I wanted to purchase these but gave up on them being in stock near me. On my last Costco run, I turned the corner at my store, and there they were!

I am showing these as in-store only. This 8-piece set comes with four containers and four lids. It is odor-resistant and BPA-free. Oh, and it can be microwaved, used in the freezer, and placed in the dishwasher.

I picked up this set for $17.99. I think these will last a long time and are way better than food storage in plastic containers.

T-fal Excellence Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, 10-Piece

Why I chose this:

As I was perusing the new item section at my club, I was drawn to this cookware set due to the color. (Hot tip: new items at Costco are located at the entrance of the store and the end caps of the aisles.)

With ceramic technology and compatibility with all cooktops, this set is a must-check-out if you want to upgrade your current set. The price of $119.99 is the same both in the club and online, and it comes in three different colors: gray, white, and blue.

Totally Bamboo Destination Cutting Board

Why I chose this:

These beautiful New York cutting boards jumped out at me. My club had these, and an associate informed me that they would be gone soon. I did reach out to several stores across the country, and they are selling a limited stock of boards for their state.

For $9.97, this is a steal and would also make a perfect gift!

Whiskware Snack Containers, 3-Pack

Why I chose this:

This is another in-club only item for the time being. Bluey is growing in popularity and is a name in so many households. With back-to-school coming up, these containers are BPA free and dishwasher safe. Oh, I forgot to mention. You will receive 3 of them.

As you can see from the picture, they are going fast! If you or someone you know loves Bluey, you do not want to miss this.

Halloween Harvest Themed Decorative Pillow

Why I chose this:

As I was entering the store, I noticed both Halloween and Christmas décor, but what stood out to me was how gigantic these seasonal pillows were for the price. They are $9.99 in-club and $19.99 online.

They are made from polyester fiberfill with an embroidered design. There are four different designs to choose from batty moon, ghost, pumpkin, and Scottish harvest.

WelHome Jacquard Bath Towels, 2-pack

Why I chose this:

These bath towels are 100% cotton and come as a two-pack for $32.99 online. There are six designs to choose from that should match any décor.

These Jacquard towels may be available at a lower price in-club. My local club did not carry them, but I was told they were en route.

iHome Portable Bluetooth Candle Speaker

Why I chose this:

Who doesn't love streaming their favorite tunes? Or perhaps a book on tape? Costco is now selling this amazing portable Bluetooth candle for $29.99 as an online-only item.

It packs a punch as you can listen to up to 9 hours of audio and it even comes with a sleep meditation timer! You can easily change the colors and also comes with a flame effect.

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for August. As of August 5, 2024, there are 265 new items at Costco this month.

Be sure to check back every month as we update this list. Also, check out our social media channels to see me walking the store and showcasing some of these new products.

Can't wait until next month? You can find even more great Costco deals at Clark Deals right now.

Not a Costco member? Check out these things that will pay for your Costco membership!

