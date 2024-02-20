Sisters of man shot, killed during argument with girlfriend’s father demanding answers

PITTSBURGH — It’s been one week since Adam Koné was shot and killed near the border of Pittsburgh’s Carrick and Overbrook neighborhoods.

His suspected killer was taken into custody by police almost immediately, but no charges have been filed.

His family wants to know why.

Batini and Fatoumata Koné, two of Adam’s sisters, who live in France and only speak French, as well as his cousin from West Africa, spoke with Channel 11 Monday through family friend Layba Oulare.

“Adam was a young man full of life and everybody that he was around, he was the center of life, in a sense. So, to lose him, it’s really, really, really hard,” Oulare relayed.

Pittsburgh police say the shooting happened in a home on Lucina Avenue and a father shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend.

Investigators took the alleged shooter into custody.

A week later, Adam’s family questions why charges still have not been filed.

“The fact that the perpetrator is out is incomprehensible. They don’t understand how that’s possible. They want justice for their brother,” Oulare said.

Channel 11 asked Pittsburgh police about the case.

Spokesperson Emily Bourne said in a statement, “Violent Crime Unit detectives remain in consultation with the DA’s office on this case. There are no updates with respect to possible charges at this time.”

Adam’s sisters say most of the Koné family lives in West Africa and no one has been contacted by police.

“They’re saying not at all. No contact from the police. They understand that the distance is one thing, but we are working so that the eldest sister can get here first,” Oulare said.

Batini plans to travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday to begin funeral arrangements.

She also hopes to be able to speak with detectives about the case.

The Koné family plans to bury Adam in Pittsburgh.

