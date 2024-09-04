Boost Mobile Deal: Buy a Phone, Get a Year of Free Service

Boost Mobile (Review) offers one of the best prices on an unlimited cell phone plan for one line: $25. Right now, new and existing customers can get the same plan for free for 12 months. To be eligible, you'll have to buy a new 5G phone online from Boost Mobile.

In this article, I’ll share everything you need to know about Boost Mobile’s latest deal.

How To Save $300 on a Boost Mobile Cell Phone Plan

For a limited time, new and existing customers can purchase an eligible 5G phone from Boost Mobile and get a year of service for free. Eligible phones begin at $299.99, and you’ll have to pay for the device upfront to be eligible for this deal.

At the time of writing, here are the eligible devices available from Boost Mobile:

Once you choose a device, select “Pay Today” under “Ways To Pay” to get a free year of service. Once you purchase and activate your new device, you’ll see a $25 monthly discount applied to your cell phone bill for the next 12 months. When you select Boost Mobile’s $25 Unlimited plan, this deal makes your monthly service free for a year.

Here’s what you’ll get with Boost Mobile’s Unlimited plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

30GB of Premium Data before reduced speeds

Lifetime price lock guarantee ($25/month after 12 months)

30-day money-back guarantee

This plan doesn't include any hotspot data or international perks, but Boost Mobile offers these add-ons and more at additional rates.

Alternatively, you may choose Boost Mobile’s $50 Unlimited+ plan or $60 Unlimited Premium plan and receive $300 off 12 months of service ($25/month discount).

About Boost Mobile

If you aren't familiar with Boost Mobile, it's a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers a variety of monthly prepaid and postpaid plans. The service provider operates on its own 5G network as well as T-Mobile and AT&T's cellular networks. Boost Mobile customers will automatically connect to the strongest network in the area.

Compared to other MVNOs, Boost Mobile is competitively priced when it comes to unlimited data plans. For example, I often recommend Visible (Review) as one of the best cheap unlimited phone plans. Boost Mobile's most affordable unlimited plan is the same price at regular rates: $25/month. Plus, Boost Mobile's $25 unlimited plan comes with a lifetime price guarantee after your first year of free service. The base plan price will not rise above $25/month as long as the line remains active and enrolled in autopay.

Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans ($50-$60) are also competitively priced. However, other plans offer more high-speed data for the same price. For example, the T-Mobile Essentials Saver plan costs $50/month for one line and includes 50GB of premium data. Plus, there are no multiline discounts with Boost Mobile. With four lines, you can get T-Mobile's Essentials 4-Line Offer for $100/month ($25/line) with 50GB of premium data for each line.

To learn more, read my full Boost Mobile review here. If you're still shopping for the best phone plan, be sure to check out all of our top picks. You can also use our new Phone Plan Finder to enter your needs and directly compare plans and prices that will work for you.

Finally, if you decide to switch to Boost Mobile, follow our step-by-step guide on how to switch carriers and keep your phone number.

Are you thinking about switching to Boost Mobile? Tell us your thoughts in our Clark.com Community.

The post Boost Mobile Deal: Buy a Phone, Get a Year of Free Service appeared first on Clark Howard.