‘It was everything I dreamed of,’ Pirates’ Konnor Griffin has debut to remember

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

As is usually the case for home openers, the buzz was palpable for the Pittsburgh Pirates first game at PNC Park this season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday evening.

Part of the reason there was extra excitement at the ballpark was because the team is playing well to start the year and has the look of a team potentially poised to be contenders for the first time in a long time.

But perhaps an even bigger reason for all the enthusiasm was Friday marked the MLB debut of top prospect Konnor Griffin, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Griffin put his stamp on the game early and helped the Pirates earn a 5-4 win in front of a sellout crowd.

“It was awesome getting a win as well. Just the cherry on top,” Griffin said following his debut. “It was hands down one of the best days of my life.”

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