Cox Enterprises explores options for Cox Media Group's television stations

Today, Cox Enterprises announced that it will explore strategic options for its ownership or other interest in 14 television properties, including WPXI.
Those options include partnering or merging the stations into a larger company.
The president and chief executive officer of Cox Enterprises, Alex Taylor, said “We didn’t take this decision lightly. It is clear that scale is critical for tv affiliates to be positioned well for the future.”
WPXI is one of the top NBC affiliates in the nation and we are committed to serving our local community. At this time no changes are expected in the news and programming you see here, every day.
Cox also owns or operates stations in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, Charlotte, Orlando, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, and Dayton.
