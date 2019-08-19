0 Diet app for kids sparks controversy for Weight Watchers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A new app, aimed at kids, is leaving a bad taste in some experts' mouths.

Weight Watchers just launched a healthy eating program called Kurbo for kids ages 8 to 17.

Critics said the diet app could lead to lifelong problems with food.

"My only problem would be for a child feeling like they're being shamed into losing weight," mother Isabel Omolo told WCCO.

Alyia Appelsies and Laura Pacala, 16, said they can see the benefit.

"Feeling good about yourself is something that teenagers struggle with," said Pacala.

They see it as a tool to help them deal with something that already exists due to widespread childhood obesity.

"Anything would try and help diminish that or get rid of that in any way, I think is a good thing," said Pacala.

Kurbo uses what Weight Watchers called a traffic light system to promote portion control. Kids can eat whatever they want, but categorize the veggies and fruits as green, meat and pasta as yellow and candy and soft drinks as red.

Kurbo said it's proven to be a safe way for effective weight loss.

Medical professionals at the Melrose Center, where people of all ages and genders with eating disorders are treated, said they were alarmed by the app and do not recommend it for kids or teens.

"We know that dieting for children is not healthy," said clinical director Heather Gallivan. "I think it is challenging on how to approach that with children and adolescents. You have to be very careful about how you talk about these things and the messages you're sending."

Showing "success stories" on Kurbo's website is one of the mixed messages Gallivan is talking about.

There are before and after pictures posted of kids and how much weight they lost on the program.

This mom sees the benefit - but says she would not let her kids use it.

"It feels so serious for a child to be thinking about that kind of complexity of how you eat, how you exercise, but at the same time it's necessary," said Omolo.

Kurbo responded to the criticism, saying in a statement: "Kurbo by Weight Watchers focuses on behavior change for healthier eating and more activity, not dieting or calorie counting."



CNN/WCCO