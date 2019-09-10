PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver taken to a hospital after a crash early Wednesday morning that caused damage to vehicles at a car dealership in Pine Township spit on a nurse and bit her, according to police.
The accident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Perry Highway, outside the Baierl Kia.
At least four vehicles were struck at the car dealership, which is on the northbound side of Perry Highway. The car involved in the accident overturned into the southbound lanes and its engine came out.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen returns lost wallet with $1,500 stuffed inside
- Navy hospital employee accused of mishandling newborns: 'Sorry for offending'
- 8-year-old football players kneel in protest during national anthem
- VIDEO: Car overturns after hitting several vehicles at dealership
Northbound lanes of Perry Highway were shut down between Bonnie View and North Chapel drives while crews cleared the accident. A power company also replaced a pole that was knocked out.
Officials said the 27-year-old driver got out of the vehicle on her own. She appeared to be OK, but was taken to a hospital.
Investigators believe she was speeding down Route 19 and are also looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
Police tell Channel 11 they are working on the police report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}