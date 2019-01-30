Driver records aftermath of pileup in Michigan

MARNE, Mich. - A string of car crashes and major pileups are forced Michigan authorities to close a 20-mile-stretch of I-96 on Tuesday.
Drivers across west Michigan faced snowy, icy conditions and blowing snow, which made for zero visibility in some areas.
More than 100 people were involved a pileup in Ottawa County near Marne. One of the drivers recorded video of the aftermath as he checked on other cars.
At least eight people were hospitalized after another pileup south of Grand Rapids that caught up at least 24 vehicles.
Officials are advising people to stay off the roads unless they absolutely must travel.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the entire state due to the bitterly cold temperatures expected in the next few days.
