Gillette releases commercial showing transgender man shaving for the first time

    Gillette is embracing the LGBT community in a new ad.

    The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page showing a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time as his father coaches him.

    The ad's tagline is "Whenever, wherever, however it happens - your first shave is special." 

    It's part of Gillette's new #MyBestSelf campaign.

    Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Canadian artist, stars in the ad.

    The LGBTQ family advocacy group PFLAG tweeted its approval.

    Brown said he believes the ad will bring hope to other transgender people.
     

