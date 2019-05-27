Gillette releases commercial showing transgender man shaving for the first time

Gillette is embracing the LGBT community in a new ad.
The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page showing a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time as his father coaches him.
The ad's tagline is "Whenever, wherever, however it happens - your first shave is special."
It's part of Gillette's new #MyBestSelf campaign.
Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Canadian artist, stars in the ad.
The LGBTQ family advocacy group PFLAG tweeted its approval.
Brown said he believes the ad will bring hope to other transgender people.
Oh wow, @Gillette, we are having all the feels here. As the first and largest organization for parents of #LGBTQ people we thank you for seeing our #trans kids...and for honoring their affirming #dads! https://t.co/BYuOwLhEBf— PFLAG National (@PFLAG) May 25, 2019
