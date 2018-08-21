Golfer accused of biting off the finger of another player during brawl

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts - Slow play on a Massachusetts golf course led to anger and an amputation.
Police say Derek Harkins bit off the finger of another golfer Friday as two foursomes on the 18th hole began arguing.
Harkins is accused of biting 57-year-old Daniel Menton and severing his left index finger at the knuckle during a scuffle.
Doctors were not able to reattach the finger.
It's unclear whether alcohol was involved.
Harkins pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery, disturbing the peace and mayhem for "permanently disfiguring" Menton in the incident.
He was released Monday on $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty.
Harkins was asked to stay away from alcohol, witnesses of the incident and Menton.
His attorney, Jack Atwood, said, "Things aren't always as they seem, and that's all I've got to say."
NBC/CNN
