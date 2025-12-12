Gas-like odor could linger in Washington County after odorant accidentally released, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in parts of Washington County could smell a gas-like odor after a chemical was accidentally released on Friday, officials say.

According to the Cecil Township Fire Department, crews were called to Reissing Road for two reports of a gas odor, but they found no leak or hazard.

Washington County 911 advised that a contractor was transferring mercaptan — the odorant added to natural gas — when a hose failed and released it into the air, the department says.

There is no danger to the public, the department says, but residents around Cecil Township and McDonald could smell a gas-like odor until the chemical fully dissipates.

Anyone with symptoms or concerns is told to call 911, the department says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group